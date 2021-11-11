Canaccord Genuity Cuts MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Price Target to C$0.35

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MedMen Enterprises stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 4,185,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,690. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

