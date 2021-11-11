AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Announces Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of AGFS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

