Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$19.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

