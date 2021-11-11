Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 18,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,259. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

