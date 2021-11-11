Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 18,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,259. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
