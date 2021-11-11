Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.15)-$(0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

