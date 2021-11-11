PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,940 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $169,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 257,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

