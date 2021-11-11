Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490,734 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $71,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $129,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,465. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

