Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 5,620 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $122,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $8,063,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 74.7% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,064.21. The stock had a trading volume of 253,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $871.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.64. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.66 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.62, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

