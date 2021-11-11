MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 136,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,734. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $142.70 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average of $203.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

