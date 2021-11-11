Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $$9.51 during midday trading on Thursday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.51.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.