Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $$9.51 during midday trading on Thursday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

