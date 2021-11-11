Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$260.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $19.97 on Thursday, reaching $175.27. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $163.85 and a 12 month high of $214.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.16.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

