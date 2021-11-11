The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

