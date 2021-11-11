Chimpion Price Tops $4.07 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00006258 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $129.23 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

