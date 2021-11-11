Gala (GALA) Hits Market Capitalization of $605.30 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Gala has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $605.30 million and approximately $112.70 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00226312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00092093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

