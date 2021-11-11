Contrasting Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 13.23% 7.49% 2.95% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ecopetrol and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $13.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.22 $2.06 billion $1.10 13.43 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Risk and Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

