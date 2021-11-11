Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($7.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOSE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 10,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,430. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

