Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.68). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 21,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,735. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.