Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.35% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $254,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,197,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.