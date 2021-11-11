Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Integra LifeSciences also posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 8,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,520. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,725 shares of company stock worth $14,525,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

