Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $228,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $659.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.86. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $291.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

