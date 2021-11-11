Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.92. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

