Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Raises Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 5.89% of Postal Realty Trust worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,310. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of 285.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

