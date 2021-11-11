4,984 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

