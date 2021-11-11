New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,118. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

