Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Shares of YTEN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

