VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,418. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

