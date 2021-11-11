Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 795.84%.

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

