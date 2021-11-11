Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,474,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,074,640 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 1.4% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $103,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

PBR traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 250,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460,582. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

