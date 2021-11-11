Mariner LLC Purchases 7,328 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $58,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

