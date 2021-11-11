Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

