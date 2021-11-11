Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $74,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $233.36 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

