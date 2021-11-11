Veracity Capital LLC Invests $348,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

