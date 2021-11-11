Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 16,652 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.