Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

PM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $94.64. 5,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,486. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

