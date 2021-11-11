Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.74. 6,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,921. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.11 and a 200 day moving average of $288.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

