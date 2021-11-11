$6.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce sales of $6.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $23.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.16. The company had a trading volume of 214,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $156.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

