Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,000 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 217,225 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

