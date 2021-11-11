Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%.

AFRM traded up $16.01 on Thursday, reaching $149.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

