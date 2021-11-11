Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt cut Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

PAHGF stock remained flat at $$6.69 during midday trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

