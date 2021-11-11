Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,777,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.