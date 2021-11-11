EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $28,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 80,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $75.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

