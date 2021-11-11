Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,413. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

UBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Unity Biotechnology worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

