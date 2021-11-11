Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 366,703 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,703 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 298,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.