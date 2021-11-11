Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP traded up $27.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,501.19. 18,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,282. The stock has a market cap of $187.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,403.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $880.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

