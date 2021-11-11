RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

ROLL stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $235.63. 4,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.02. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $51,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

