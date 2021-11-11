Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,472 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $67,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

