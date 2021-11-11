Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

