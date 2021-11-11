Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $104,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,962 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

