Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.