POA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
